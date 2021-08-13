journal-news logo
Kettering Health extends staff COVID vaccine deadline

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
39 minutes ago

Two days after hundreds of protesters gathered outside Kettering Health in Miamisburg, the health system announced it is updating its mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy to give employees more time to be vaccinated.

Kettering Health announced Friday that staff will now have until Dec. 1 to be fully vaccinated. The original deadline was Oct. 4.

Following is the Kettering Health statement:

“Since announcing the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for all Kettering Health employees, medical staff, students and volunteers, we have continued to have productive conversations with our teams. From these discussions, we have updated our policy to allow more time for our staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The deadline to receive the final dose is now December 1. As we navigate through the pandemic, we are continuing to review our vaccine policies and exemption process. As cases and hospitalizations increase across Ohio, we urge everyone that can be vaccinated to do so to protect yourself and everyone around you.”

Kettering Health, Premier Health and Dayton Children’s Hospital all announced last week that they would require the COVID-19 vaccine for employees.

