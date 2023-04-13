Kentucky jail escapee arrested in Butler County

Day was wanted by the Kentucky State Police for escaping from the Campbell County Detention Center. Day was taken into custody without incident on Breezewood Court and booked into the Butler County Jail at 1:49 a.m. this morning, according to jail records.

Day, 35, of Bellevue, Ky. escaped from the Campbell County Detention Center at about 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Kentucky State Police. Day was on a work release program at the detention center when he escaped.