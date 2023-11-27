Keep holiday lights, Christmas trees out of landfill with MetroParks

MetroParks of Butler County will help citizens keep their holiday lights and live Christmas trees out of the landfill this year.
From Friday to Feb. 1, 2024, a person can drop off broken or unwanted holiday lights to be recycled for free at the following locations:
- Voice of America MetroPark, 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester
- Rentschler Forest MetroPark, Reigart Road Area, 5701 Reigart Road, Hamilton
- Forest Run MetroPark, Timberman Ridge Area, 1976 Timberman Road, Hamilton
- Elk Creek MetroPark, Meadow Ridge Area, 5101 Circle Pkwy., Middletown
All holiday lights should be loose and not in bags or boxes. From Dec. 26 through Jan. 31, 2024, MetroParks will also accept live Christmas trees for recycling at the same locations. All trees should be free from decorations, lights, tinsel, etc.
Donated trees will be chipped and used for MetroParks’ trail maintenance and conservation projects.
For more information, visit YourMetroParks.net. STAFF REPORT
