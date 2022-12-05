Juvenile in custody after Little Miami Middle School threat, district says

HAMILTON TWP., Warren Co. — A Little Miami Middle School student was taken into custody after allegedly threatening the school via social media, the district said in a press release.
According to the district, officials received information about the threat late Sunday night and contacted police immediately.
The district did not elaborate on the type of threat but said that it is working with the Hamilton Twp. Police Department to investigate this incident.
“The safety of our students and staff will always be paramount, and we will not tolerate any behavior that comprises the safety of our Panthers,” the district said. “We urge parents to be vigilant about the actions their students are conducting online and commend those who took swift action to report this threat so that it could be investigated thoroughly.”
In the past three months, there have been more than 10 threats made at various schools across the Tri-State, including an incident at Turpin High School in Hamilton County where a student was charged after allegedly threatening to shoot students and blow up a bus.
In October, a 12-year-old student in Springfield was charged in connection with a hoax call of an active shooter at Catholic Central School, according to the Springfield Police Division. Police arrested the girl on a charge of inducing panic, according to a city statement.
The girl’s alleged call happened on a September day when multiple schools in the nation received similar hoax calls. In Southwest Ohio, that included Belmont High School in Dayton, Princeton High School in suburban Cincinnati and Licking Valley Local Schools in Newark.
Since the start of the 2022 school year, there have been more than a dozen threats made against districts, schools, teachers or students across the Tri-State.
WCPO is a content partner of Cox First Media. Springfield News-Sun Staff Writer Sydney Dawes contributed to this report.
