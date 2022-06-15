Jungle Jim’s in Fairfield to reopen at noon today

Phill Adams, development director at Jungle Jim’s, said the power was restored Tuesday night and staff is in “restock mode” leading up to the store’s noon re-opening.

“Please bear with us as we get all the products you know and love back on the shelves,” said Adams in a message to the market’s customers. “Frozen and refrigerated products like ice cream, milk, and chicken will be in short supply but we are working hard to restock in those areas over the next week or two.”