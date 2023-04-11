Judiciary Committee subpoenas FBI, says it is targeting Catholic churches

New subpoenas have been issued to the FBI seeking information about its source development allegedly targeting Catholic churches.
House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) issued the subpoenas on Monday, claiming the FBI “relied on at least one undercover agent to produce its analysis” and “proposed that its agents engage in outreach to Catholic parishes to develop sources among the clergy and church leadership to inform on Americans practicing their faith.”
The subpoenas allege the spying targets churches by placing undercover agents in parishes, and in the clergy, who would spy on parishioners.
Jordan tweeted: “We now know the FBI, relying on information derived from at least one undercover employee, sought to use local religious organizations as ‘new avenues for tripwire and source development.” Jordan cited materials provided to the committee.
Earlier this year, a former FBI agent leaked a memo that revealed plans for spying in a Catholic church in Richmond, Va. It was based on protecting people from what the FBI said was a threat of white supremacy that “found a home within Catholics who prefer the Latin Mass.”
The FBI has a “Tripwire Program” that enlists civilians to monitor for observation of potentially harmful behavior.
In 2011, three Muslims sued the FBI, accusing the agency of violating federal laws in spying on their communities based on their religion.
The information in this report originated from Axios.
