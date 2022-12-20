Joe Burrplow: West Chester announces snow plow name contest winners

The West Chester Community Services Department has announced the winners of its Name That Plow contest.
Winning names were announced in a reception at the city’s Safety Service Center, during which contest winners took turns riding in the passenger seat of a snow plow.
Winning names include:
- Iceman
- Plowy McPlowface
- Snow-Be-Gone Kenobi
- KaPlow
- Lightning McClean
- Mr. Plow
- Coldilocks
- Joe Burrplow
- Snow Place Like Home
- Snowpocalypse Now
- Betty WhiteOut
- Mr. Holy Moly Snowy Blowy Zamboni
- Catch my Drift
- Snow Dozer
- Snowminator
The city said that winning names will be emblazoned on the outside of its trucks for the 2022-23 winter snow season.
In Other News
1
Jurors to decide fate of Butler County auditor
2
Hamilton’s historic Second National Bank to transform into COhatch in...
3
Crowds gather as crews move historic train depot in Hamilton
4
West Chester Twp. man dies in weekend fire
5
YWCA of Hamilton seeks another housing building with strong demand for...
About the Author