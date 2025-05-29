Jeni’s Ice Cream to open second location in Mason

The new store, located at 5200 District Park Drive, is hosting a grand opening celebration from 7-11 p.m. June 4, where ice cream fanatics can enjoy free scoops of ice cream. The company also said the first 50 people in line at the new store will score some Jeni’s Ice Cream swag.

Those in attendance at the grand opening can also enter into a giveaway where Jeni’s is awarding five guests with free ice cream for a year (equaling one free Jeni’s signature per week). To enter, guests have to download the Jeni’s app, sign up for the Jeni’s Splendid Rewards program and scan their rewards app at checkout during the grand opening.

The Mason location will offer all of Jeni’s famous ice cream flavors, including Brambleberry Crisp, Salty Caramel, Double Dough and more. The Mason store will also have three of Jeni’s summer collection flavors that release on June 5.

Here are the three seasonal flavors guests can expect:

Pink Bubblegum — cherry blossom ice cream swirled with sweet strawberry and bursts of tropical fruit

Toasted S’mores — toasted marshmallow cream layered with gooey chocolate sauce and golden graham cracker crunch

Root Beer Float — birch and sarsaparilla ice cream dotted with pillowy marshmallows

The Mason location marks Jeni’s second store in the Greater Cincinnati area. The company’s first Cincinnati location opened in Norwood’s Factory 52 in 2023.

Started by Jeni Britton in 2002, Jeni’s has grown to dozens of “scoop shops” nationwide. Jeni’s Ice Cream is also available in pints at Kroger, Jungle Jim’s and other grocery stores.

After its grand opening, Jeni’s Mason location will be open seven days a week from noon to 11 p.m.