It’s Manufacturing Month in Mason: Industry important to local economy being celebrated

The type of business currently here makes a difference, too. Blair said that companies often seek out locations where similar companies are, which can streamline the supply chain and provide opportunities for collaboration.

Room to grow, too, is important. Blair said they try to help companies find property that is larger than they need to start out. “Sixty percent of the companies in Mason have expanded at least once,” she said, “And 40 perent of those have expanded more than once.”

She also said that all city staff members are focused on making Mason a great place to live and do business, whether they are part of the Economic Development staff or providing other services to residents.

“Everybody at the City of Mason does economic development. Helping businesses locate here and succeed is part of our culture and mindset,” Blair said.

These companies produce a wide range of goods, some that most of us have likely used and some that are very specialized. For instance, AtriCure manufactures medical devices targeting those with heart issues, in particular atrial fibrillation. Mitsubishi Automotive builds alternators and starters used in a wide range of automobile brands.

Vega, a recent addition to the 500-acre Mason Research and Development Park, produces measurement technology for a variety of users, from the U.S. Navy to public wastewater plants. A new company coming to Mason, PCC/SPS, manufactures fasteners to attach the metal skin of an aircraft to the plane’s frame.

Manufacturing is an essential part of the community. In fact, more than 1200 acres of land in Mason are designated for technology and advanced manufacturing. That’s about 45% of the city. And strong manufacturing companies help Mason thrive, through a good tax base, a supply of available jobs, and employers who give back to the community.

“The balance of industry and corporate investment with residences is uniquely healthy here.”