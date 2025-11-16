‘It’s dire’: Communities urged to act as food banks battle rising need and shrinking support

>> DONATE TO COMMUNITY FOOD RELIEF

“It’s dire,” said Terry Perdue, executive director of Shared Harvest Foodbank, the Fairfield-based organization that supplies local food pantries.

Shared Harvest and its affiliates distributed food to more than 48,000 residents throughout southwest Ohio last month, he said. That number increases by about 5,000 residents on average every month, he said.

This is at a time when Shared Harvest, due to reductions in government assistance, lost 1 million pounds of food since March, Perdue said.

Due to the federal government shutdown, benefits for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, were suspended for the month of November causing food banks and food pantries to wonder how to keep their shelves filled.

Shared Harvest Food Bank, which serves five regional counties, will receive $1.43 million from the state of Ohio amid the suspension of SNAP benefits.

Perdue said that assistance isn’t immediate and because of that lag time, the wait for the funds is creating “a gap right now,” he said.

Perdue said families are dealing with all the evils of inflation — skyrocketing housing and grocery prices — and their finances are “very fragile,” he said.

Shared Harvest, even before the government shutdown, has tried to diversify its support. It used to receive 48% of its financial support from the government. But since grocery stores like Kroger and Meijer have increased their donations, Shared Harvest receives 25% from the government, according to Perdue.

There are 27 food pantries in Butler County, 13 in Warren County and four in Preble County, according to a listing on the Shared Harvest web site.

One of those is the Middletown Salvation Army food pantry.

Jane Fiessinger, coordinator of the food pantry, said it served about 1,200 Middletown, Monroe, Trenton and Madison Twp., clients last month, compared to 916 in October 2024.

She said that 31% year to year increase has been typical every month this year.

The Salvation Army is seeing an increase in new residents in the community, and clients who haven’t used the services in months, she said.

The cost of food at grocery stores is one of the driving forces for the need in food pantries, Fiessinger said.

“It makes it tough,” she said of the rising cost of groceries.

Dave and Barbara Martin have volunteered at the Salvation Army food pantry for about 20 years.

He said the food pantry has seen an increase in clients from the Hispanic community and homeless population.

“We don’t ask questions,” he said. “We serve the people.”

Some clients have told the volunteers without the food at the Salvation Army they “wouldn’t be eating.”

Founded in 1983 by Tina Osso, Shared Harvest, which serves Butler, Warren. Preble, Darke and Miami counties, is seeking donations of food to support families throughout the winter, according to Perdue.

Most needed items are canned vegetables, combination foods such as soup, mac & cheese, canned raviolis, proteins such as peanut butter, beans, and canned meats such as tuna and chicken.

Additionally, Perdue said, a $15 sponsorship will help provide a holiday meal to an average family of four.

Shared Harvest’s mission is to find, rescue, and distribute food to people living in poverty through an efficient network, utilizing the public and private sectors and to raise awareness of the impact of poverty, he said.

Butler County food pantries

FAIRFIELD

Fairfield Food Pantry

Address: 78 Donald Drive, Fairfield

Serves: Fairfield School District

Contact: 513-829-9047; fairfieldfoodpantry.org

FAIRFIELD TWP.

Princeton Pike COG-West

Address: 1815 Tuley Road, Fairfield Twp.

Serves: All of Butler County

Contact: 513-892-2768

HAMILTON

Allison Avenue Baptist

Address: 5915 Allison Ave., Hamilton

Serves: All of Butler County

Contact: 513-868-0641; aabc@cinci.rr.com

Christian Family Center

Address: 601 Heaton St., Hamilton

Serves: ZIP code of 45011

Contact: 513-227-3169

Hallelujah Nepali Ministry

Address: 1493 Parrish Ave., Hamilton

Serves: All of Butler County

Contact: 404-345-5136

House of Deliverance Worship Center

Address: 333 South 2nd St., Hamilton

Serves: All of Butler County

Contact: 513-884-8300

New Life Mission Inc.

Address: 415 Henry Street, Hamilton

Serves: All of Butler County

Contact: 513-896-9800; missionhamilton.org

New Life Vineyard Church

Address: 1701 Princeton Road, Hamilton

Serves: All of Butler County

Contact: 833-977-9700; office.nlv@gmail.com

Open Door Pantry

Address: 800 South Front St., Hamilton

Serves: All of Butler County

Contact: 513-868-3276; opendoorfoodpantry.org

Salvation Army (Hamilton) ; Address: 235 Ludlow St., Hamilton

Serves: All of Butler County

Contact: 513-863-1445; easternusa.salvationarmy.org/southwestohio/hamilton

Serve City Food Pantry

Address: 622 East Ave., Hamilton

Serves: Butler County residents

Contact: 513-737-8900; info@serve-city.org

MIDDLETOWN

Oaks Community Church

Address: 103 McKnight Dr., Middletown

Serves: All of Butler County

Contact: 513-810-3677; theoakscommunitychurch.org/food-pantry

Poasttown First Church of God

Address: 6376 Germantown Road, Middletown

Serves: Middletown, Trenton and Seven Mile

Contact: 513-804-4344; poasttownfcog@gmail.com

Salvation Army (Middletown)

Address: 1914 First Ave., Middletown

Serves: Middletown, Monroe and Trenton

Contact: 513-423-9452 https://easternusa.salvationarmy.org/southwestohio/middletown

St. Vincent de Paul

Contact: 24 Baltimore St., Middletown

Serves: ZIP codes of 45042, 45044, 45050 and 45067

Contact: 513-424-1985

Towne Blvd Church of God

Address: 3722 Towne Blvd., Middletown

Serves: ZIP codes of 45042, 45044 and 45005

Contact: 513-422-1021; towne.church/foodpantry/

NEW MIAMI

The Village Food Pantry

Address: 617-B Riverside Drive, New Miami

Serves: All of Butler County

Contact: 513-907-7481; info@villagefoodpantry.com

OXFORD

Talawanda Oxford Pantry & Social Services

Address: 5445 College Corner Pike, Oxford

Serves: Talawanda School District

Contact: 513-523-5859; topss.org

TRENTON/EDGEWOOD

Edgewood Area Ministerial Association

Address: 509 W. State St., Trenton

Serves: Edgewood School District

Contact: 513-468-0039; edgewoodma.com

WEST CHESTER TWP.

Blessed to Be a Blessing

Address: 9180 Cincinnati Columbus Road, West Chester Twp.

Serves: All of Butler County

Contact: 513-531-1888; communications@zgmstaff.org; zionglobalministries.org/blessed-to-be-a-blessingpantry-closet

Faith Community United Methodist

Address: 8230 Cox Road, West Chester Twp.

Serves: All of Butler County

Contact: 513-777-9533; faithcommunityumc.org/communityoutreach/food-pantry

Islamic Center of Greater Cincinnati

Address: 8092 Plantation Drive, West Chester Twp.

Serves: All of Butler County

Contact: 513-757-9140; icgc.us/social-services-home

LifeChurch

Address: 8480 Cincinnati-Columbus Road, West Chester Twp.

Serves: All of Butler County

Contact: 513-777-4771; lifechurchwestchester.com/lifechurchpantry

Princeton Pike Church of God

Address: 6101 Princeton Glendale Road, West Chester Twp.

Serves: All of Butler County

Contact: 513-600-8140 ppcog.com/foodpantry

Reach Out Lakota

Address: 6561 Station Road, West Chester Twp.

Serves: Lakota School District

Contact: 513-779-7515; reachoutlakota.org

West Chester Nazarene Church

Address: 7951 Tylersville Road, West Chester Twp.

Serves: All of Butler County

Contact: 513-777-6300; wcn.church/food-clothing-pantry

Soup kitchens and shelters

New Life Mission Inc.

Address: 415 Henry St., Hamilton

Hours: Noon to 1:30 p.m., Mondays to Thursdays (open to the public)

Contact: 513-896-9800; missionhamilton.org

First United Methodist Church (in partnership with Princeton Pike Church of God)

Address: 225 Ludlow St., Hamilton

Hours: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. fourth Saturday of the month (open to the public)

Contact: 513-867-1995

Pike City Church (in partnership with Princeton Pike Church of God)

Address: 412 S. Front St., Hamilton

Hours: 12:15 to 2 p.m. Sundays, 6 to 7 p.m. last Monday of the month (open to the public)

Contact: 513-867-1995

Salvation Army (Hamilton)

Address: 235 Ludlow St., Hamilton

Hours: 11 a.m. to noon, Fridays (open to the public)

Contact: 513-863-1445; easternusa.salvationarmy.org/southwestohio/hamilton

Salvation Army (Middletown)

Address: 1914 First Ave., Middletown

Hours: 11 a.m. to noon, Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays (open to the public)

Contact: 513-423-9452; https://easternusa.salvationarmy.org/southwestohio/middletown

Feed the Hungry Project

Address: 834 Yankee Road, Middletown

Hours: Breakfast 8 to 10 a.m. and dinner: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sundays to Thursdays (dine-in only)

Contact: 513-423-0433; feedthehungryproject@gmail.com