It’s beginning to look like Christmas in Middletown

The annual holiday lights display, celebrating 25 years, opens Thanksgiving night, Nov. 28, at the park on Tytus Avenue.

The volunteer installers dubbed the “Grandpa Gang” are the backbone of the drive through light display. In recent years, they have been joined by a group of volunteers from Cleveland Cliffs who help with the large task of putting more than a million lights in trees and over a hundred display pieces on the grounds of the park.