‘It is bigger than they have ever done’: Concert for a Cause brings live music, activities to downtown Hamilton

“It is bigger than they have ever done, and it’s a different style event than they have ever done, and now we have our whole industry involved. We have a lender, a title agency, an insurance agent and a real estate agent, and we just do it to give back,” said Amanda Fiorini, president, of Bryttan’s Battalion Foundation.

“This year’s event is shaping up to be the largest and most impactful yet, thanks to a new collaboration with popular local establishments – Municipal Brew Works, The Pour House and Casual Pint,” Fiorini said.

The event is being organized by Absolute Title Agency, Shay Hensley with Magnolia Bank, Fiorini with The Six Realty, and The Steve Miller Agency, who have selected Bryttan’s Battalion, a Hamilton-based nonprofit, as this year’s beneficiary.

A different charity is chosen each year.

Bryttan’s Battalion is a pediatric cancer foundation that provides critical resources, guidance and financial support to organizations and families navigating some of life’s most challenging moments.

Named after Fiorini’s daughter, Bryttan’s Battalion Foundation was started in 2022. Bryttan, who turns 17 on April 17, was diagnosed with pediatric cancer, a brain tumor, in December of 2020 when she was 11.

“We started this foundation to give back to families during the fight, while they are being diagnosed. Their income changes, whether you go down to one income, or depending on if the kid gets put in hospice, you go down to no income. So, we help families with things that insurance does not cover,” said Fiorini.

Common expenses the foundation covers, she said, include mortgages, car payments, groceries, help with Christmas and other family needs.

“We’ve always done golf outings and toy drives, and it’s a big deal to me to be chosen as this year’s beneficiary,” Fiorini said. “It means the world to me. We will be able to bring greater awareness to pediatric cancer, and the funding we will bring in will allow us to help more families. Also, it will help the foundation grow to be a better resource for these families.”

The concert lineup will feature five local bands:

Turned Up Band (headliner)

(headliner) Alyssa Oeder

Josh Lawson

Miss Jacque

Cody Garrett

In addition to live music, there is a raffle, silent auction, local vendors will be on-site and there will be interactive games.

“I’m really excited to see how the community can pull together for this cause, and to raise awareness,” Fiorini said. “When people leave this event, I want them to know that the pediatric cancer ribbon is gold. We have cancer warriors that will be there, and some will be coming in from out of state.”

To further support the cause, Municipal Brew Works, The Pour House and Casual Pint will each donate 10 percent of sales from the day to Bryttan’s Battalion.

MORE DETAILS

The event is free and open to the public. Various VIP reserved tables and sponsorships are available. VIP tickets ($100 per person) include a seat at a table, a dinner buffet and a complimentary drink from each of the venues.

Online: https://linktr.ee/bryttansbattalion