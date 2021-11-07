Is Middletown’s Hollywoodland ‘dead in the water’?

But as Main Street’s development contract neared an Oct. 21 vote, public opposition mounted. Mayor Nicole Condrey voiced her opposition, while Vice Mayor Mulligan announced he would abstain because his family owned property near the development.

At the Oct. 21 meeting, council members Ami Vitori and Monica Nenni declined to vote, saying they were awaiting ethical guidance. At last night’s meeting, Councilman Talbott Moon signaled his opposition.

“Communities have to support development projects both in the construction phase and long term for them to be successful,” Moon said. “Right now, I’m not seeing much support out there, which makes moving forward very difficult.”

At this point, no vote is scheduled on the project, said Middletown Spokeswoman Shelby Quinlivan. But council has three meetings left before its current term expires.

“I think at some point, it will die,” Mayor Condrey said. “It’s just a matter of when.”