BreakingNews
Investment company buys Hamilton strip shopping center
X

Investment company buys Hamilton strip shopping center

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

News
By
Updated 6 minutes ago

A Nashville, Tenn.-based real estate investment company has invested into Hamilton’s west side, purchasing the Town and Country Shopping Center, according to the company.

Anchor Investments purchased the nearly 80,000-square-foot retail center at 1204 Main St. on Friday, said Anchor Investments President Micah Lacher.

“This property perfectly aligns with our strategic vision of acquiring well-positioned assets with untapped potential,” he said. “We are thrilled to enhance the center in the years to come, attracting more traffic for our existing tenants and ensuring long-term success for the property.”

ExploreMetered parking on Hamilton’s historic Main Street starts

Anchor purchased the Town and Country Shopping Center because of their relationship with national tenants, said Ryan Romes, Anchor’s director of Acquisitions, who added the center has “great traffic counts” and has “solid fundamentals.” The west side shopping center is anchored by Bargain Hunt, AutoZone, and Gold Star Chili.

Lacher told the Journal-News said the city of Hamilton helped sell them on the deal, saying, “the attractiveness of Hamilton as a place to invest capital over the long term. We believe the community will continue to grow.”

One of Anchor Investment’s current shopping center projects is in Madison, Tenn. and they own shopping centers in nine states. Town and Country Shopping Center will be the company’s third in Ohio.

Explore17Strong hosts inaugural Hamilton Neighborhood Summit this month

Lacher said they plan to begin improvements in the next month or two, and they will focus on improving the parking lot and building enhancements.

Anchor Investments is also committed to the community, according to Lacher. They have their Anchor Gives Back initiative, which fosters community support and investing in local non-profits making an impact. In 2022, they supported more than 100 non-profit organizations.

In Other News
1
Pitman: Hamilton woman retiring from Special Olympics leadership...
2
Ex-Centerville officer gets bond in case of Hamilton 3-year-old’s death...
3
Metered parking on Hamilton’s historic Main Street starts today
4
17Strong hosts inaugural Hamilton Neighborhood Summit this month
5
Woman shot in Middletown, suspect in custody

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top