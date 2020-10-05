‘Instead of being cramped up at home’: Butler County families making the most of outdoor events

Bailee, 6, of Hamilton, paints a pumpkin at the Dayton Lane Painted Pumpkin Patch on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 in the historic Hamilton neighborhood. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF Credit: Michael D. Pitman Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Painted Pumpkin Patch co-organizer Jennifer Albinus said the inaugural event is essentially a formalized extension of what the historic Dayton Lane neighborhood has done during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a fairly close-knit neighborhood, and throughout the summer we’ve been meeting in each other’s yards," she said.

Those neighbors of drinking age started “DORA walks” to walk to local establishments inside Hamilton’s Downtown Outdoor Refreshment Area and socialize at a safe distance.

Bethann Niederman said her family’s 2020 Fall Fun event, which goes through the end of October, has been transformed because of the state’s recommendations. The farm pushed tickets with assigned entry times, and attractions at the Liberty Twp. farm are spaced to promote social distancing.

“Fall is a wonderful time to make family memories," she said "Families love making memories, and the opportunity to get outside in a safe environment and make memories is so important.”

Sisters Diana Zinn and Megan Davis have made memories at the Niederman Farm since they were kids, and now they’re making memories with their children.

“It was a tradition for us to do this kind of stuff as kids,” Zinn said. "It’s neat to do it as kids and to grow up and have our kids to do it together and be able to create some of those same memories.”

Mohammad Siddique, of West Chester Twp., said events like the 2020 Fall Fun is a chance to get out of the house, a common theme with many attendees. “It’s a beautiful day,” he said. "We’re home all the time and we wanted to take the kids out to enjoy the day.”

Christina Wagner, of Hamilton, said 2020 has “been rough” for everyone and they look to support the local communities, which includes the Painted Pumpkin Patch in Hamilton.

The local events also allow people a chance to slow down, Wagner said, because “if we don’t show up this year, they may not do it next year.”

UPCOMING OUTDOOR LOCAL EVENTS

Operation Pumpkin: Oct. 8, 9 and 10 in downtown Hamilton. Visit operation-pumpkin.org for details.

The Great Pumpkin Fest: 2-5 p.m. Oct. 10 at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp.

Bunk-N-Barn Fall Festival Weekends: Noon to 5 p.m. every full October weekend, 3677 Wayne-Madison Road, Trenton. through October. Visit barnnbunk.com for details.

Halloween Walk: Oct. 15 in Fairfield (registration is full, but a waiting list is available). Call 513-939-3741.

For more events, visit GetToTheBC.org.