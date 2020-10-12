Indoor visitations can resume at nursing homes starting today

For the first time in months, Ohio nursing homes can resume indoor visitations beginning today.
Gov. Mike DeWine halted visitations in March at nursing homes after multiple facilities in the state, including the Miami, saw coronavirus outbreaks among residents and staff.
Outdoor visits were allowed to resume July 20 at nursing homes and Jun 8 for assisted living centers, but today marks the first time that visits can move indoors again.
In September, Ohio Department of Aging Director Ursel McElroy cautioned Ohioans against taking coronavirus less seriously because visitation restrictions would be permitted again.
She stressed that people still need to be cautious and continue practicing social distancing, hand washing, wearing masks and staying home when feeling sick.
There are restrictions still in place for facilities that decide to continue indoor visits. All visits must be scheduled ahead of time and are limited to two visitors per resident per visit for 30 minutes. Visitors are required to wear a mask.
Facilities will keep a log of visitations, including the facility’s visitation status and hours, total number of indoor and outdoor visits, total visitors and total visitation hour. All visitors must give the facility their name, phone number and address.
When deciding if they’d like to resume visits, facilities should considering the number of cases in their communities, staffing levels, access to testing and person protective equipment supplies.