In West Chester’s bicentennial year, officials promise progress

There are still a lot of pieces that must fall into place, like the purchase of the Providence Bible Fellowship church, a parcel from Chesterwood Village and easements and agreements with about 10 other property owners to complete the complicated deal.

Township Administrator Larry Burks said “there’s a lot of pieces to that puzzle that they have to put together and I’m not sure how far they are with all the other pieces, but for the big piece that we have I’m cautiously optimistic. That would be a great thing to have off our plate.”

The trustees have talked about using the proceeds to fund a roundabout in that area but Burks said there may be grant opportunities to fund that.

Trustee Ann Becker told the Journal-News since it’s been such an “ongoing saga selling the building” they haven’t talked much about what to do with the money.

“But I’ve made the commitment that I would like to reinvest it on that side of town,” she said. “Because our older parts of the community don’t see as much investment as our Beckett side and our Union Centre part.”

U.S. 42 redevelopment is going to take baby steps

Becker said another tough nut to crack is going to be U.S. 42 redevelopment, but they have started to make inroads. Staff has some ideas for making the corridor more vibrant and attractive such as sidewalks or bike paths, landscaping, signage and lighting and “removing the visual clutter” that is hiding the businesses.

The first step was to offer the “SPARK” small business loan program. The trustees approved $100,000 in reimbursable grants that range from $1,000 up to $10,000 and eligible projects include exterior improvements like paint, lighting, signage, hardscapes or even demolition.

Small businesses with 30 employees or less throughout the township can apply but the largest concentration are in the U.S. 42 corridor. The first awards will be made in March.

All previous attempts to make any changes to the busy thoroughfare have been met with much resistance from business owners. This is a “main focus” for Becker and she said the township is changing its tone with the U.S. 42 inhabitants.

“Sometimes you have to take on challenges, little wins a big wins sometimes,” Becker said adding the Community Development has been reaching out to business owners, “it’s creating some good conversations and that’s a great place to start. You can’t just walk into a business and say hey we’re going to completely change your road, or we want you to do this. Without an investment in that relationship it just won’t happen.”

$265M NorthPoint mixed-use development might be doomed

A major project that likely won’t be coming this year — if ever — is the $265 million mixed-use NorthPoint development east of Interstate 75 between Union Centre Boulevard and West Chester Road, according to Trustee Mark Welch.

The preliminary plans called for retail, restaurants, entertainment, a hotel, corporate offices, 870 multi-family residential and a public park and trail system on 99 acres that run along the east fork of the Mill Creek.

The trustees approve a preliminary agreement for $19.2 million in tax increment financing money for infrastructure a year ago, but the project has stalled.

“We have not been able to agree on the development project,” Welch said. “They haven’t been able to promote West Chester and the site to get firm commitments of the kind of businesses that we want going in there.”

At the time the agreement was approved, Burks said the non-binding memorandum of understanding would allow the developer to proceed with engineering and design plans knowing the trustees intend to help. He said the agreement did not release funds, that will require further trustee action.

Township amenities and services also a focus this year

Parks are a huge priority for this year and the township is undertaking a long-range plan. Trustee Lee Wong said he gets a lot of complaints about the lack of restroom facilities and seating at Keehner Park, and the pickleball set-up is inadequate.

He has been lobbying for more pickleball opportunities for a long time. There are four permanent and two temporary courts on the tennis courts at Keehner Park.

“I think we need to build a good facility for that,” Wong said. “I’m always for sidewalk, for amenities this is a part of amenities out park system, we don’t have vision plan, we need to get it done, I hope it will be done this year and do the right thing. This is the largest township and people need a place to recreation with families, free for the people who pay taxes.”

As far as other services, the fire department has been moving in the direction of the full-time fire department — there is a dearth of part-timers available — and that goal should be realized this year.

Burks said they will be spending the $1.9 million grant they received in special American Rescue Plan dollars to hire nine additional full-time firefighters which “will be a full complement if we can get them all hired.”

The township is also negotiating with the fire fighters’ union this year, which is an inopportune time since the trustees are still locked in a lawsuit with the union over “visiting lieutenants.”

Overtime costs for fire lieutenants were skyrocketing over the past several years, so township officials decided to create the role of “traveling lieutenant” to fill in as needed. Annual overtime cost savings was estimated at $230,000, according to the lawsuit filed in Butler County Common Pleas Court last June.

Burks said he can’t discuss the lawsuit but he believes they will still be able reach a union contract deal.

“You just sit down informally — without attorneys and things like that — and talk about what’s really important,” Burks said. “That seems to be really helping some of the negotiations, getting some of the anxiety and adding clarity to what the discussions may center around seems to help.”

WEST CHESTER TURNS 200

There are events planned this year celebrating the township’s 200th birthday, and Founders Day is June 2. On the township website there is a survey that says “we’re putting our ‘thinking caps’ on to plan a year-long party” and they invite input. VIsit westchesteroh.org/our-community/volunteer-opportunities/bicentennial-planning-committee.