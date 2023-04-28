Impaired driving checkpoint today in Monroe

The Butler County OVI Task Force has announced it will stage an impaired driver checkpoint in the city of Monroe tonight.
The checkpoint will start at 7 p.m. and end no later than 10 p.m. on northbound Ohio 4, more specifically it will be in front of the Monroe Fire Department at 6262 Hamilton-Middletown Road.
Ohio law requires that law enforcement announce the times and locations of sobriety checkpoints in advance.
In Other News
1
2 new Casey’s convenience stores, fueling centers open in Butler County
2
Butler County has $2M more to give to renters in need affected by...
3
Best of Butler County 2023: Voting open now
4
Lawsuit claims Talawanda schools didn’t adequately discipline teacher...
5
Honeywell Intelligrated cuts 223 jobs as West Chester plant shuts down
About the Author