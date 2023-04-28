BreakingNews
Lawsuit claims Talawanda schools didn’t adequately discipline teacher who allegedly groped 12-year-old
X

Impaired driving checkpoint today in Monroe

Credit: NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

News
By
9 minutes ago

The Butler County OVI Task Force has announced it will stage an impaired driver checkpoint in the city of Monroe tonight.

The checkpoint will start at 7 p.m. and end no later than 10 p.m. on northbound Ohio 4, more specifically it will be in front of the Monroe Fire Department at 6262 Hamilton-Middletown Road.

Ohio law requires that law enforcement announce the times and locations of sobriety checkpoints in advance.

In Other News
1
2 new Casey’s convenience stores, fueling centers open in Butler County
2
Butler County has $2M more to give to renters in need affected by...
3
Best of Butler County 2023: Voting open now
4
Lawsuit claims Talawanda schools didn’t adequately discipline teacher...
5
Honeywell Intelligrated cuts 223 jobs as West Chester plant shuts down

About the Author

Denise has been reporter with Cox since 2006. She covers Butler County including all elected office holders, departments and independent boards; Liberty, Ross and West Chester townships. She strives to deliver the most impactful, comprehensive and crucial information about all aspects of local government to her readers every day.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top