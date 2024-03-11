Immortal Vibes adds to ‘cool, hip’ area of Hamilton

This is one of several businesses he operates. There’s Immortal Fitness further west on Main Street in Hamilton, Immortal Canvas Tattoo and Piercing Studio on Hamilton-Middletown Road (Ohio 4) in Fairfield Twp. His wife, Allyson Moore owns Chubby Bunny Bakery, also on Main Street.

Having a cocktail and bourbon bar, a coffee shop, a guitar store, and a music venue in one spot may offer a little something for everyone, and it’s something Moore wanted to do for quite some time.

“I’ve had this idea for about 10 years now,” said Moore. “It was inspired by a place out in Massachusetts, which is a guitar bar, and “I wanted to bring in the extra element of coffee so that we can have something to offer everyone.”

Immortal Vibes, which opened in December 2023, offers full espresso service and will have anything one would get at a coffee shop, including an assortment of frozen coffee drinks. They have full bottle service, high-end spirits, beers on tap, and an espresso cocktail menu. Then there are the guitars one would not likely find anywhere, which are from the private collections of Moore and his business partner, Curt Powell.

“They’re all unique items, they’re not mass-produced, they’re higher-end guitars,” Moore said. “It’s the type of market that I’m in and I would have trouble finding these guitars. We know there’s a market in this area so we thought we’d bring them all in at one place.”

The hours of Immortal Vibes are long, given the types of businesses inside the shop at 230 Main St. They open at 7 a.m. Mondays through Fridays and close at 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 11 p.m. on Fridays. They are open 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays. Every Friday and Saturday there is live music, all local artists and mostly solo singer/songwriters.

“I wanted to create a place I wanted to hang out as an adult,” said Moore, complete with sophisticated cocktails and the ability to hold conversations over the music. “I didn’t want a place that’s too loud, where you can’t talk. You know as you get older, you don’t want the band starting at 10 o’clock. We all did that in our 20s. I want the band starting a little bit earlier. I want to be home by 10 or 11 o’clock.”

Eventually, Moore said he’d like to have open mics on Wednesdays and occasionally on Sundays.

If the shop isn’t unique enough, the bathrooms have a one-of-a-kind appearance, specifically the floor. There are nearly 20,000 pennies that create an art deco pattern floor and it took 8-1/2 hours to sort the coins by color Moore said “people love seeing the bathroom floor.”

Moore grew up in Hamilton during what he called its heyday and also watched it struggle. He’s “really excited” to see that in the past dozen years the revitalization of his city.

“The Hamilton leadership has been super helpful in getting the new businesses and attracting new businesses,” he said. “It’s a very, cool, hip area that’s developing here in Hamilton.”