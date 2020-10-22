Iconic Waynesville business closes

“We hoped for a very busy spring and summer… unfortunately the pandemic changed all of that. The time and energy we were putting in, especially at the sacrifice of missing kids' soccer games, birthday parties, etc., was not paying off.”

On Thursday, Josh Patrick said he was unsure what they would do next.

“It’s been an amazing time meeting new friends and catching up with old ones. During our peak, the business was wildly successful, exceeding our expectations significantly. It’s been good to our family and it’s been good to our community, enabling us to sponsor sports teams, community events,” the message said. “But wisdom also recognizes when it’s time to move on.”

The Patricks also pointed to problems with vendors and rising expenses, flooding and “a charged political climate.”

They urged people to buy from local businesses.

“We value our history and try our best to remember the ‘good ol’ days' of good service and small-town charm. Generations of kids have known Pat’s as the place to get Superman ice cream, the best candy, and the kindest service," the message said.

"We’ve laughed with customers, cried with customers, and made friends that are like family. There are times we have felt like the town counselors. But in all actuality, we learned what it feels like to be a real part of a wonderful and loving community.”