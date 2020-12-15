‘I had to step up’: Springfield nurse gets coronavirus vaccine during DeWine update

As a nurse in Springfield Regional Medical Center’s progressive care unit who also worked in a COVID-19 unit, Kasi Gardner said she got the vaccine to prevent spreading the virus to others.

“I’ve been a nurse and I’ve been on the frontlines so I just didn’t want to inadvertently cause someone else to get it when I can vaccinate myself,” she said. “I just completed a nurse practitioner program and I feel like I’m a strong vaccine advocate so I had to step up.”