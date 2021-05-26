‘I don’t want to live in a Communist country’: Monroe councilman reacts to adding ‘grass clippings’ to city law

Council member Christina McElfresh said she was for the ordinance because “it doesn’t hurt anybody to add two words.”

At its April 27 meeting the council rejected adding the words “grass clippings” to an ordinance.

Before rejecting the wording addition in April, council discussed at length whether grass clippings left in the roadway by residents or lawn-mowing companies should be considered a potential hazard, especially to those riding motorcycles or bikes.

The issue seemed to be over until a Monroe resident, an avid motorcyclist, brought her concerns to council and members voted to reconsider the ordinance at Tuesday’s meeting.

There are no laws in Ohio to keep people from leaving grass clippings in the road.