I-75 South ramp in Middletown closed due to injury accident, OSHP says

MIDDLETOWN — The Lebanon Post of the State Highway Patrol is investigating an injury accident that has closed the southbound I-75 ramp from Ohio 122.

No other information is available as of 10:30 p.m.

This story will be updated when new information becomes available.

