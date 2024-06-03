I-75 northbound at West Chester shut down for crash with injuries

The northbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Cincinnati-Dayton Road are closed after a report of a multi-vehicle accident with injuries on Monday about 1 p.m.
West Chester firefighters are on the scene, according to Barb Wilson, West Chester Twp. public information officer.
As many as five vehicles could be involved, she said. Injuries were reported, but Wilson said none seemed to be severe based on early reports.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol will lead the investigation.
Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible, but some traffic was able to get around the scene by using the shoulder of the highway, Wilson said.
