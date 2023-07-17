X

I-75 in West Chester shut down in both directions

News
By Staff
Updated 32 minutes ago

Traffic is at a standstill Sunday evening in West Chester Twp. on both sides of the interstate near West Chester Road.

Township officials announced around 7:15 p.m. the roadway is closed due to a possible suicidal subject. As of 9 p.m. there has been no change.

This article will be updated when more information is known.

