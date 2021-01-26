Husman’s fans search for last bags of chips, memorabilia

The chips were first baked by Harry Husman in Over the Rhine in 1919.

Linda Goleighty remembers that old plant from her childhood.

“We would go downtown and get Husman’s potato chips in the evening,” she said. “And they would give us brown bags of the leftovers.”

Like many other small brands, Husman’s was bought out a little over a decade ago.

Its Cincinnati plant then closed, and in recent years was made by Snyder of Pennsylvania.

Utz Snacks bought Snyder two years ago, and Husman’s, with just regional appeal, did not make the cut.

Where you may still find them

If you want some Husman’s chips, you will need to hurry.

They are now out of stock on Amazon and Walmart.com.

Kroger’s app still showed some in Aisle 31 at the Hyde Park Kroger, but after we rushed over, all we found was an empty shelf spot.

But at the nearby Oakley Remke Market, we struck gold: A half dozen bags still left.

And a WCPO viewer, GW Moran sent us a photo of a Husman’s endcap at Jungle Jiims in Fairfield this past weekend (they may be sold out now, however).

And prices of old Husman’s tins, that rarely sold in recent years, are soaring to $200 on eBay due to the sudden interest.

Taylor Long said “it’s sad, you definitely want to have as many Cincinnati institutions as possible.”

At least we still have Grippo’s, still made in locally in Colerain Twp.

As always don’t waste your money.