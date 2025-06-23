Hundreds of volunteers coming to Butler County for home repairs

More than 250 volunteers from around the United States arrived in Butler County starting Sunday to do repairs on homes of more than 30 residents.
Supports to Encourage Low-Income Families (SELF), headquartered in Hamilton, and the Group Cares Foundation, based in Colorado, have sponsored the week of service, which will last until Friday.
“This week meets critical housing needs while developing youth through hands-on service, teamwork and civic engagement,” said Carie Schultz, SELF community relations coordinator.
Eighteen youth groups from Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia will provide free services for income-qualified homeowners.
All logistics ― including selecting homes, supplying materials and ensuring safe, quality repairs ― are organized by SELF.
“The impact is especially significant for elderly and disabled residents. By adding safety and mobility upgrades, SELF helps people remain in their homes longer and more safely,” Schultz said.
Garfield Middle School in Hamilton will serve as the home base for volunteers.
This program originally launched in 2019 as a one-week event, but now the program runs year-round with goals to improve “safety, accessibility and neighborhood stability,” according to SELF.
“This effort supports SELF’s commitment to impact the causes poverty and empower self-sufficiency in Butler County,” Schultz said.
