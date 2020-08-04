Hundreds of local businesses back the ‘Butler County Safety Pledge’

Kroger, MetroParks of Butler County, Butler County Historical Society, Butler County United Way, Reach Out Lakota, and the Butler County Engineer’s Office, among others, have also endorsed the Butler County Safety Pledge.

“The way we have gotten businesses and organizations on board is through communication and education,” Kocher said. “This is an important initiative. We want people to feel confident when they are going back out as businesses are reopening. This is one way to convey to the public that you are taking safety, cleanliness and health very seriously.”

A wide range of businesses and organizations have taken the pledge. The county-wide program has received support from cities, townships, and chambers of commerce to entertainment venues, attractions, restaurants, and hotels as well as many other businesses and organizations throughout Butler County. A full list of participants can be found at www.gettothebc.com/bc-safety-pledges.

Primarily, businesses are being asked to follow the safety guidelines that have been outlined by the CDC and the Ohio Department of Health. To sign on in support of the pledge, a business or organization agrees to enforce six Butler County Safety Pledge guidelines or standards, such as frequent cleaning and sanitization of all high-touch surfaces, and following social distancing guidelines by adhering to requirements on reduced capacity, distance between customers, and appointment scheduling.