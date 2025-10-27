How West Chester Twp. is planning for park improvements

“We’re shoehorning a lot of stuff in over here (west side) and I think the park would be more appealing if it’s more passive – shelters, picnic tables and things like that,’’ said Trustee Mark Welch.

The design will be done by Brandstetter Carroll Inc., who met with trustees in a recent work session to get their input before beginning work. The firm will use that input plus results from a survey that closed last week and staff comments.

Those survey results are being compiled and finalized, said Brianna Wooten, township spokeswoman who spearheaded the survey.

Early results of the 1,625 responses indicate top priorities are improved playground equipment, better restroom facilities and enhanced walking/biking trails, said. Patrick Hoagland, Brandstetter Carroll’s vice president.

The survey also said many participants requested more shaded seating, updated sports courts and additional picnic shelters. May wanted the park more accessible for people with disabilities and families with strollers.

Like Welch, Trustees Ann Becker and Lee Wong wanted more shelters, picnic tables and shade structures with seating worked into the plan. Trustees were neutral on adding dog parks to the design although it was part of last June’s concept plan.

The survey showed dog facilities as "notable" while playground and restroom upgrades were high. Trails/paths along with shaded seating was listed as 'moderate.''

What they disagreed on were pickleball courts, with Becker and Wong in favor and Welch against the idea, calling them a “special interest’’ amenity. He said the township doesn’t need any more citing the six courts the township already provides at Keehner Park and those at the Pickle Lodge.

Amenities to the park’s west side will include shaded seating, improvements to the splash park, fencing around the uses, additional fishing docks, an all-inclusive playground adjacent to the splash park, paved and natural trails, restrooms and parking.

Planned for the park’s east side would be eight pickleball courts with wind screens to reduce noise, restrooms and parking.

“All these amenities would be designed to work together, complement each other, and make for a good family experience for everyone,’’ Hoagland said.

Incorporating lights into the plan was not a priority but the infrastructure to add lights at a later date could be included in the plan depending on the cost, said Lisa Brown, township administrator.

“Realistically, we don’t operate any of ouor parks before dawn or after dusk,’’ Brown said.

A formal design plan with costs and timeline will be prepared and presented to trustees during a December work session. A public presentation will be made in January.

The firm will incorporate comments from trustees and the public into the final plan that would go before trustees for approval.

The improvements could be done in two phases with the east side improvements likely to begin next year.