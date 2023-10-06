How to submit letters to the editor of the Journal-News in Butler County, Ohio

Readers of the Journal-News in Butler County, Ohio are invited to be involved and send letters to the editor. The Journal-News is committed to cultivating ongoing discussion around the impact of election results and other issues in our community and region, but that requires your participation.

We don’t accept letters to the editor or contributed columns that endorse particular candidates — but we do invite you to submit your ideas on the problems facing your community and how you’d advocate for change. This is something we’re committed to year-round, not just during an election cycle.

Letters must be 250 words or less to be considered for publication

Send your submissions by email to edletter@coxinc.com

Send your submissions by postal mail: Journal-News, attn: Ideas & Voices, c/o The Benison, 100 S. Third St., Hamilton, OH 45011

The editor has the right to reject and approve submissions. Letters in the postal mail will require more time for consideration.