How to register to vote in Ohio before the deadline on Monday

You can check your voter registration at the Ohio Secretary of State’s website, or by checking out the voter registration tab on your county’s Board of Elections.

Early voting will begin after Oct. 4. Voters can vote in-person at their local Board of Elections or by mailing in an absentee voting request.

While other states allow citizens to register to vote on the same day as they go to cast ballots, Ohio does not. Officials said that gives them time to verify addresses and registration.

“Part of the registration process is to make sure that you have a legal address here in the state of Ohio, that you’re not registered somewhere else,” said Jeff Rezabek, director of the Montgomery Board of Elections. “So that gives us time that we can double check everything.”

It is very easy to register to vote, said Laura Bruns, director of the Miami County Board of Elections.

Bruns noted that while a lot of voters might look at these elections as not as important, the local issues directly affect their lives. Every Miami County voter has some issue or race they can vote on, she said.

“I always encourage people to vote in these off-year elections,” she said.

Brian Sleeth, Warren County Board of Elections director, noted there are many levies on the ballot and local officials can make changes that can affect peoples’ lives directly.

“These are the people that make decisions that affect the lives of people who live in that area,” Sleeth said.

Officials also urged people to also be informed on what they are voting on. Sample ballots are available through the county Board of Elections website.

“We would just encourage everybody to continue to be to get registered, but also continue to be alerted as to all the different candidates and all the different issues out there and get to know them as you’re casting your ballot,” Rezabek said.

The election will be Tuesday, Nov. 2.