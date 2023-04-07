BreakingNews
How Middletown residents can get free trees
News
By Staff
20 minutes ago

As a part of the City’s Arbor Day celebration, the City of Middletown and Keep Middletown Beautiful are giving away free trees to help build and strengthen the city’s tree canopy.

This program allows the city to provide trees at a $75 value to Middletown property owners at no cost.

This event is available to Middletown residents who live within the city limits. Approximately 120 residential property owners will receive one free tree, per City of Middletown address, on a first-come, first-served basis.

According to Nathan Cahall of the City of Middletown, the goal of the giveaway is to increase the city’s overall tree canopy on residential property, promote a healthier environment and improve the physical appearance and visual character of the built environment.

Middletown residents can reserve their free trees at cityofmiddletown.org. The online tool helps participants plant trees in the most strategic location near their homes leading to the maximum environmental impact and helping estimate the annual money savings that will result from planting the tree.

Residents can reserve one tree per residence and are expected to care for and plant them in the location suggested by the online tool. Tree species offered during the 2023 giveaway include: Mimosa, Forest Pansy redbud, Rising Sun redbud, Eastern redbud, Jane magnolia, Royal Raindrops crabapple, Green Gable black gum, Kwanzan flowering cherry, Sourwood, Sugarberry, American hophornbeam, Brandywine red maple, Red Sunset red maple, Autumn Blaze maple, Dawn redwood, Swamp white oak, Red oak, Bald cypress, Patriot elm and Fall Fiesta sugar maple.

For more information, go to cityofmiddletown.org.

