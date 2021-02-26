How a scanner call turned into an I-75 trek to reach a flaming mobile home in Warren County

Then he wanted to get right to the scene, which isn’t easy with hundreds of vehicles in the way. He found a parking lot near the highway and tried to climb a fence, but there were too many brush and trees to get through. He needed another route.

After another car move, he walked down the side of an exit ramp further south of the fire. That led Nick right up to the scene for video, a photo gallery and updates on firefighters working on the flaming mobile home.

That’s the kind of work our journalists do every day to report on important stories and update the region.

They just usually don’t involve as much fence-climbing.