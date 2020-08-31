House demolition to start dangerous road fix on Ohio 122 in Madison Twp.

Work will also be done to clear vegetation.

The demolition is part of a plan township officials and ODOT are working on to make the Ohio 122 corridor safer in Madison Twp.

Fuller said ODOT, working with the trustees and the Butler County Engineer’s Office, will be applying for grant money reserved for the state’s most dangerous intersections or stretches of road to improve Elk Creek Road and Ohio 122. Options include a roundabout or new traffic light. The intersection has been the site of fatal and serious crashes this summer and in the past few years

“It has been on our radar for awhile,” she said.

Fuller said the district is confident it can secure funding of the upgrades and the grant application will be submitted in September. But, she noted, much planning and input from residents will be needed.

“It could be a roundabout to slow the traffic down and lessen the severity of any crashes or it could be something else. We will have hearings and welcome input,” Fuller said.

Township Trustee Thomas Hall said in July there have been 28 crashes at the intersection since 2015. He noted the speed limit on Ohio 122 has been lowered to 45 mph. Rumble strips have also been installed before the stop sign on Elk Creek.