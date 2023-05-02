Hot embers started fire that spread from carport to two Middletown residences, fire officials says

MIDDLETOWN — Hot embers from a fire pit caused a major fire Saturday night in Middletown, according to a Middletown Division of Fire report.
Fire personnel were dispatched to 1500 Oxford State Road at 6:12 p.m. Saturday on a report of an engulfed house fire with a possible explosion, though that was ruled out later, said Assistant Fire Chief Steve Ludwig.
Capt. Frank Baughman, the city’s fire marshal, said it was windy Saturday and embers from a fire pit caught a carport of fire and the fire spread to the house, then the heat from the fire melted the neighbor’s siding.
The fire caused $30,000 in damages to the property and $12,000 to the contents, the report said. Two cars parked under the carport also were damaged.
The siding on the house next door at 1504 Oxford State Road also suffered damage from the heat of the fire.
Middletown received mutual aid from Monroe and Trenton fire department, according to the fire report. There were no injuries to firefighters or residents, the report said.
One resident, who told police he was looking for several cats inside the residence, was forced to leave by police, Baughman said. The six cats were rescued, he said.
At one time, there was a report that two occupants may be in the basement. Firefighters searched the area, but were unable to locate anybody, Baughman said.
A large smoke column was visible for miles, according to firefighters and residents.
The property owner told fire officials that someone who lives in the residence may have been burning leaves and “other combustibles in a burn pit near the rear of the structure,” according to the fire report.
The American Red Cross provided relief for the five adults who live in the residence, the report said.
