Hospital association declares bus crash ‘mass casualty event’; More than 20 kids taken to Dayton Children’s

More than 20 children involved in a school bus crash in Clark County today were seen by staff at Dayton Children’s Hospital, the hospital system said.

The accident happened about 8:14 a.m. in the 4100 block of Troy Road (Ohio 41) at Lawrenceville near the German Twp. fire station. The bus was from Northwestern Local Schools, which was beginning classes for the 2023-24 year today.

“The Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association has declared a mass casualty incident, per its protocol,” a statement from Dayton Children’s said. “Dayton Children’s managed the situation with normal operations. Dayton Children’s emergency department saw 22 children from this accident. Some came by ambulance and some were brought by their parents.”

The school bus reportedly flipped on its top this morning in a crash with another vehicle, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. One person was reportedly killed in the crash. The Springfield News Sun is working to learn more about this incident.

