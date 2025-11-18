Hope’s Closet says they’re running low on free clothing inventory for foster families

“When I first came four months ago to get stuff initially, this was all full, so the bassinet area, this was all full,” said Hannah Riesenberg, a foster parent.

Riesenberg has witnessed the dramatic decrease in available items firsthand.

“Sometimes (a family could have) twins, so a family could easily today need two bassinets and we’d only have two left,” Riesenberg said.

For families like Riesenberg’s, Hope’s Closet provides crucial financial relief.

“For me it just makes me feel like we need to get a little bit more community outreach and we need to pour back into these foster kids,” Riesenberg said.

The organization has served over 400 children since September, with an average of 10 shopping visits per day. Each family can receive 10 free outfits per visit.

Nikki O’Dwyer, who fosters eight children, told us about the positive impact he organization has had on her family.

“Our kids just love coming, it’s like them Christmas shopping, so it’s been very helpful for our family,” O’Dwyer said.

O’Dwyer said she hopes the organization’s impact will inspire community members to contribute.

“If you’re looking for a way to help during the holidays, Hope’s Closet would be one of the places to donate,” O’Dwyer said.

Donations can be dropped off at Hope’s Closet or made online. The organization has set a goal of raising $10,000 for Giving Tuesday in December.

The organization is currently seeking the following donations:

Socks:

Infant & Toddler sizes

Kids sizes small, medium and large

Underwear:

Boys sizes 2 through 14

Teen Boys sizes small, medium and large (boxer briefs to other styles)

Boys:

Pants sizes 5, 6, 7, 8, 10 and 12

Shirts size 7

Pajamas sizes 10 and 12

Teens:

Boys athletic pants sizes extra small through large

Graphic T-shirts

Coats and jackets:

Boys winter coats sizes 6, 8, 10 and 12

Girls winter coats sizes 5, 6, 8, 10, 12 and 14

Boys jackets sizes 6 and 7

Baby gear: