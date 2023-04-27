Honeywell Intelligrated cuts 223 jobs as West Chester plant shuts down

The company announced that the first of three layoff stages will occur around June 20, which will see the bulk of the facility workforce lose their jobs. More will follow on Sept. 1 and the final employees will be let go on Dec. 15. Honeywell said all employees have been notified.

Explore Mean Green company lays off about 20 local workers

Honeywell Intelligrated is a result of Honeywell International’s 2016 acquisition of Intelligrated, a Mason-based logistics company. Now a subsidiary, the firm works to help companies like Amazon, Dicks Sporting Goods, adidas and others by automating their warehouses to get products out the door quickly and orderly and with less labor. “Warehouse automation is increasingly essential to meet demanding service level agreements (SLAs), manage exponential SKU growth, satisfy rising customer expectations, and address labor challenges,” the company said on its website.