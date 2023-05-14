Hometown Heroes banners to be hung, Memorial Day parade scheduled in Middletown

“This, literally, is the visual way to do that,” she said. “It’s a way to show them they are incredibly loved, cared for and seen by the city.”

Also, in honor of veterans, numerous Middletown businesses are offering veterans with a military ID discounts on food and services on May 27.

The city’s Memorial Day Parade kicks off at 10 a.m. from Smith Park and travels along Verity Parkway and ends at Woodside Cemetery, followed by a ceremony at 11:30 a.m. The grand marshal is Ret. Sgt. John Kahne, who served in the U.S. Army from 1966-69.

Kahne, 75, was deployed to Vietnam in 1966. He was wounded on June 4, 1967 and awarded a Purple Heart and is a Wounded Warrior. He’s a member of local VWF Post, American Legion and local Social Command.

VETERAN BANNER RECIPIENTS

Banners were purchased in honor of the following veterans. The banners will be placed in alphabetical order starting at Charles Street and Central Avenue to Main Street:

Tim Alexander, Wm. Banks, Thomas Barker, John Barnes, Kenneth Beiser, John Boles, William Brandenburg, Scott Brummagen, Paul Cannoy, Alfonso Capozzi, Ermal Richard Cass, Donald Chafin, David Chapman, Carl S. Cornele, Charles E. Cornele, Donald Cornele, Joseph Cornele Jr., John Cornele Jr., Joseph Cornele Sr., Jackson Cox, Ron Cox.

Rocco DiCristoforo, Joseph Ditmyer, Andrew Dobrozsi, Jason Dranschak, William Estill, Lon Fairchild, John Ferguson, Chester Fleming, Charles Gallop, Mildred Gates, Mike Gomia, Cecil Graham, Jerome Haass, Raymond Hall, Daniel Ivan Handy, Stephanie Hartman, Harold David Hayes, Timothy Hezlep, Jeremy Hoffman, Claude Holcomb, Rodney Johnson.

John Kahne, John Kiesewetter, Mike Kiniyalocts, Lloyd Larison, James Lovill, Frank Lolli Sr., Tanner Meehan, Calvin Moon, William Muthert Jr., Robert Nelson, Samuel Nelson, David Lee Palmer, Earshel Philpot, Harvey Poff, Larry Ray, Delbert Reffitt, Larry Reynolds, Chester Robinson, Jack Robinson, Cecil Runnells, Wallace Sams, Donald Saylor, Rachel Schmidt, John Sennet, Betty Sexton, Charles Sexton, James Sexton, Bill Slusher, Jack Smith, Joe Snider, Stanley Sorrell.

Jim Stabler, Todd and Luann Tadych, Tom Tadych, Joseph Tadych and Homer Sorrell, William Templeton Thorn, Victor Thomas, Gerald Velde, Perry Wallace, Tom Walters, Henry Watson, Ronald Wells, Robert Wendt, William Widener, William Widener Jr., Henry Williamson, Steven Wilmot, Johnny Wireman, Loren Wooton, Glenn Yates, Kenneth Young, Louis Zulock, Paul Zulock.

LOCAL MERCHANTS, DISCOUNTS TO VETERANS

These businesses are offering local veterans discounts on May 27 with a military ID:

10% off food Bourbon’s Kitchen: Free dessert

10% off Central Connections Café: Free dessert

: Free doughnut Combs BBQ: Two free sides

15% off DC Roadhouse: Free soft drink

Free gift with $20 purchase Haute Fusion Gallery: 15% off workshop

10% off Legacy Four Potato Bar: 50% off or buy 1 get one free

50-70% off in the store 10% off Tote 22 Purses Primo Italian Steakhouse: 50% off May 27-29

$30-$40 off skydiving media Package (excluding hand cam) The Cracked Pot : $10 off a meal

Free appetizer Triple Moon Coffee: 20% off everything

HOW TO GO

WHAT: Hometown Heroes Day and Walk

WHEN: noon to 7 p.m. May 27

WHERE: Ceremony at noon at Governors Square, followed by a walk or ride along Central Avenue

WHAT: Middletown Memorial Day Parade, Ceremony

WHEN: Parade starts at 10 a.m. May 29 from Smith Park and travels along Verity Parkway to Woodside Cemetery where a ceremony will start at 11:30 a.m.