Homelessness in Middletown to be topic of town hall meeting

A town hall meeting has been scheduled to address the homeless issue in Middletown. FILE

By Rick McCrabb
Updated 11 minutes ago

A town hall meeting has been scheduled to address the homeless issue in Middletown.

The State of Homelessness in Middletown is being organized by the Coalition For A Healthy Middletown.

The event will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 24 in the Miami University Middletown Community Room, 420 N. University Blvd.

ExploreMillions spent on homelessness in Butler County, some question whether money is true need

The town hall will include an expert panel and public forum, according to organizers. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, email deanna@safetycouncilswohio.org.

