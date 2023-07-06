Homeless advocate was a ‘living example of a faithful servant’

MIDDLETOWN — A woman whose life was dedicated to helping the less fortunate and serving her church family is being remembered for those selfless acts of kindness.

Dorothy Louise Emrick, a longtime volunteer for Serving the Homeless Alternate Lodging Of Middletown (SHALOM) and a 60-year member of Breiel Boulevard Church of God, died June 30. She was 89.

A native of West Liberty, Ky., Emrick’s family moved to Middletown in 1940. She graduated from Middletown High School in 1953, remained close to her classmates and was looking forward to attending her 70-year class reunion, a friend said.

In 1955, she married Charles Emrick, and they raised their three children, Kim, Karen and Kip.

Emrick graduated from Miami University and completed a 40-year career in nursing.

As a member of Breiel Boulevard Church, she served in a variety of ways, most enjoying the ministries that served the homeless, hungry, and marginalized in the community.

“Dottie was truly a blessing to all that knew her and she was a wonderful blessing to the least of these who have sought the services of SHALOM over the many years,” said Bill Fugate, volunteer coordinator at the shelter. “Dottie was a living example of a faithful servant. The love that she freely poured out upon the homeless will be dearly missed by all but we give great thanks for her faithfulness to the less fortunate and our mission.”

Fugate said part of Emrick’s volunteer efforts at SHALOM included attending the daily intakes. Fugate and Emrick frequently took prison visits together.

“I can recall that there was a time when I questioned whether our prison visits were appreciated and doing any good and Dottie quickly reassured me that we were exactly where Christ wanted us to be and that we were doing exactly what He has called all of us to do,” Fugate said.

She was preceded in death by an infant brother, Jerry; sister Margaret Travis; husband Charles and children Karen Bartel and Kip Emrick.

She is survived by brother Samuel Potter; daughter Kim (Doyle Williams); daughter-in-law Michelle Emrick; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 4-5 p.m. Friday at Breiel Boulevard Church of God, followed by a memorial service at 5 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the North Monroe Cemetery.

In honor of Emrick’s love of hats, attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite hats, the family said.