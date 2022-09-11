Homearama features 6 luxury, fully decorated homes

“One of the homes has a golf simulator in the basement. There’s a lot of unique things that you don’t typically see. It gives people ideas, and it lets them know what builders are doing,” he said.

Home tours will be available on Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Friday through Sunday , from noon to 9 p.m. The location of the 2022 Homearama is 10377 Butterworth Road in Loveland.

“We consider Homearama to be the ‘idea showcase,’ where it’s focused on superior craftsmanship and unparalleled design. Attendees of this year’s show are guaranteed to see the latest in new-home design and architecture. We have some spectacular outdoor living spaces. We have expanded home offices. In fact, there’s one home, I call it ‘the his and hers offices,’ where there are two office spaces on the main floor of the home,” said Brand.

She said whether showgoers are looking for design inspiration or imagining their future dream home, they’re going to find what they are looking for at Homearama.

“Guests are also going to see a lot of first floor living, dedicated spaces for entertainment, which is fantastic, particularly for those who like to host parties, entertain or have kids, and want to make sure they have something to do in their homes, and so much more,” Brand said.

The homes on view boast the latest in construction and design as well as the latest interior trends and technological advancements. Five of the area’s top builders are featured at this year’s Homearama including AR Homes, Drees Homes, Fry Homes, Justin Doyle Homes and WP Land Company.

Along with the homes on display, Homearama is hosting several special events. An “Everything Cincy Day” is today, and a “Fiesta Friday” in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month on Friday.

“We try to make this an experience. So, you tour the homes, and we have different food trucks that will be on site and live bands that will be performing. Then, we have a variety of events to supplement the show,” Brand said.

Vendors, live music, food and beverages are available throughout the duration of Homearama. The Merry Mare is featuring a variety of craft beers as well as hard wine and seltzers. LaRosa’s is on site, and Cowboy Cone is serving up ice cream.

“Anytime there’s an event in your community, I think it’s always good to support it. The Cincinnati Homearama has a great reputation as far as being one of the best Homearama’s in the nation,” Farruggia said.

A supersized Adirondack chair, designed and built by students that are studying construction at Great Oaks Career Center, is serving as Homearama’s Instagram station and it will be on display throughout the show. After the conclusion of the show, the chair will be relocated and permanently reside in downtown Loveland.

“The chair not only celebrates community, but it serves as a reminder about the many career opportunities that are available in construction,” explained Brand.

The students also built and designed a four-person set of Adirondack chairs that will be raffled off at the end of the show.

Homearama is a brand-new community, located only minutes from downtown Loveland. The downtown area features restaurants, shopping, and access to the scenic Little Miami Bike Trail. Outdoor parks nearby add to the livability of the neighborhood.

“There’s such a great vibe. There’s such a positive energy, and you’ve got a lot of activity taking place, but you’re also centrally located to Interstate 275 and Interstate 71, so you can easily get to all of the nearby communities. You’re close to Kings Island. You’ve got Mason, Montgomery, Symmes, Milford, Madeira, all right there together. So, it really is a convenient location,” said Brand.