Holly Jolly Hamilton returns with series of festive events, including laser lights show

“For families, the Reindeer Games Scavenger Hunt is one that I would recommend, because you can do all of those things — shop, eat, and enjoy time with your family, all while you do the scavenger hunt, because it’s downtown on High Street and on Main Street. So, you get to explore all of the unique businesses along the way,” Grubb said.

Illuminate Hamilton will light up the city with luminaries, shops will be open late, and there will be laser light shows for attendees to enjoy. Businesses will be decorated, and some retailers will have lights in their windows.

There will also be snow machines at various points throughout downtown. Businesses will offer specials and promotions throughout the event. Luminaries will line the streets and shops will be open late, getting everyone in the holiday spirit. There will be continuous laser light shows at the Butler County Courthouse, U.S. Bank Downtown, and Hamilton’s Urban Backyard, and check out Armstead Park for a special surprise.

Credit: City of Hamilton submitted photo Credit: City of Hamilton submitted photo

Hamilton has more than 70 businesses located throughout its downtown. Participating businesses are listed for each event.

Holly Jolly Hamilton also offers plenty of kid-friendly offerings, too, such as the Joy to the Wald, a Christmas with Santa event in Lindenwald or the German Village Christmas Walk, which is this weekend.

“Supporting your community, and being a part of your community, is also supporting the local businesses that are such an important part of the fabric of Hamilton. So, when you eat local, shop local, and you support local, you’re really giving back to your community.”

The “Explore Hamilton” app is another way community members can keep up to date with the listing of community events, which are listed there. Also, each of the businesses are listed on a map. Those looking to explore Hamilton can download the app before they visit. The app is free, and it can be downloaded from the App Store, or the Google Play store.

Upcoming Holly Jolly Hamilton events

This weekend:

5 to 9 p.m. today and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday: Hamilton Christkindlmarkt at the Butler Co. Fairgrounds

Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday: German Village Christmas Walk near downtown Hamilton

Coming up:

5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 10: Illuminate Hamilton (laser light show on Butler County Historic Courthouse, lighted shopping walks)

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 17: Joy to the Wald on Pleasant Avenue

Noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 17: That’s a Wrap, wrapping station at 162 High St. (Lobby outside of Alexander’s Market & Deli)

Now through Dec. 17:

Hamilton’s Ornament Crawl: https://bit.ly/3gr0osg

Ongoing:

Reindeer Games: Help Santa find his elves! Info at hamilton-ohio.com/hrg

Thorough Dec. 24: Santa’s House open near the historic courthouse in downtown Hamilton

Pyramid Hill’s Journey Borealis drive-through lights show: https://journeyborealis.com