Holiday Whopla is now Reimagine Middletown and the ice rink is open

Avinne Kiser, board chair and founder of Reimagine Middletown, said the team is “excited” about “having all of the community be able to come out and skate again and see everybody’s smiling faces.” Being a “destination” to drive traffic to downtown Middletown and small businesses is also a goal of the ice rink.

Explore Duke Energy commercial solar farm will be on 260 acres in Trenton

“(Visitors) can be here for a long-time experience (to see) all that the city has to offer,” Kiser said. “So that’s always an exciting thing for me when this starts.” Braden Guyler, who has been a youth board member for Reimagine Middletown for three years, was skating on the rink’s opening night Monday. Guyler helps with community outreach, marketing and promotions. “I absolutely love every bit of it,” he said. “It’s just been amazing seeing the impact this has on the community.”

Daily admission is $12 per person for unlimited skating. Groups of over 10 can get in for $8 per person. Skate aids can be rented for $10 for 30 minutes. New this year, there is a student reward promo: Students with an “A” on their October report card can get a buy one, get one free ticket. This promo is redeemable once during the month of November. On Wednesday theme nights, people dressed in themed attire can enjoy half-price tickets at $6. Themes are Thanksgiving (Nov. 26), Ugly Sweater (Dec. 3), Grinch (Dec. 10), Christmas Movie (Dec. 17), New Year’s Party (Dec. 31) and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (Jan. 7).

There are also free skating lessons Saturdays and Sundays in two sessions (2-2:30 p.m. and 2:30-3 p.m.) with purchase of a skating ticket. Character skate experiences are also planned. The skate rink will be open Monday through Sunday — except for Thanksgiving and Christmas Day — until Jan. 11. More information can be find at tinyurl.com/ReimagineFacebook and tinyurl.com/ReimagineInsta.

REIMAGINE MIDDLETOWN ICE RINK HOURS From Nov. 10 until Dec. 18, Jan. 5 until Jan. 11:

2 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday

4:30 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday

4:30 to 10 p.m. Friday

Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday

Thanksgiving Break, Sunday, Nov. 23 to Wednesday, Nov. 26:

2 to 8:30 p.m.

From Dec. 19 until Jan. 4, there will be a holiday break, and hours are slightly different:

2 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday

Noon to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Noon to 10 p.m. Friday

Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday

Holiday hours: