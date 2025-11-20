Historic Middletown Middie football season has students, city thrilled

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

But not this season, which now includes a regional title match this Friday and a shot to make the Ohio semi-finals and possibly a state championship.

And the on-field thrills have the team’s classmates hyped in recent weeks with each playoff victory.

Middletown High School Principal Donetrus Hill, sporting a Middie purple suit jacket, paused from his busy rounds during Monday’s classes and talked about the electricity students and staff are getting from the team.

“We’re excited and our students are building that energy and momentum and they’re feeling it,” said Hill.

He said fan buses, are being arranged to transport 500 students – plus the Middie marching band and others - to Friday’s regional championship game against Wayne High School’s team at Trotwood-Madison High School near Dayton with a 7 p.m. kick-off.

A generous but unnamed donor is covering the costs of the 500 student tickets, said Hill.

The Middies have not gone this deep in the state playoffs since 1990.

In many ways, the historic team and its fans have already recorded a memorable season win by enjoying such success, said Hill.

“The kids are excited and talking about it because this is historic for our school. We’re proud of our young men and we’re proud of the entire school community.”

And the passion for this team, extends beyond the high school campus, said Middletown Schools Superintendent Deborah Houser.

“This is an incredible moment for Middletown City Schools and our community. Reaching the regional championship for only the third time in district history speaks to the hard work, discipline, and dedication of our student-athletes, coaches and everyone connected to the football program,” said Houser.

“Our players have put in the time, the effort, and the heart—and it shows. We are proud of what they’ve accomplished so far and excited for the possibilities ahead as they continue their playoff journey. Go Middies!,” she said.

Brianna Harris is a senior and a football cheerleader said “this is all so much fun.”

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“Everyone is super excited and our principal is encouraging everyone to wear purple Friday night. Our boys are very driven,” said Harris.

Classmate Graham Earls said he cheered at all the Middie football games this year noting “the senior class has been really connected to each other while cheering on the team.”

“I can really feel the energy building in the school. It’s exciting.”