Historic Friday night lights as Badin wins its first football game in the new stadium

For six decades since the Catholic high school opened in west Hamilton, Badin’s football and other outdoor sports teams, had to play every game away or on neutral, rented area prep sports fields while school officials and supporters could only dream of someday having an on-campus stadium.

But Friday the dream became a reality as the Badin Rams took on local rival Edgewood High School Cougars amidst a festive and loud setting never seen before on the school’s grounds.

“It’s definitely an historic night for the Badin and Hamilton community,” said Brian Pendergest, president of the high school.

And it was also a victorious evening for Badin as they defeated Edgewood 32-18.

Pre-game saw Pendergest zipping around the overflowing school parking lots trying to squeeze cars from the first sell-out crowd rolling on to the campus. Local neighborhood streets near the school on New London Road saw cars parked on side streets as vehicle space was at a premium.

Dirk Allen, spokesman for Badin who also handled the play-by-play announcing at the Lanni Family Stadium at Matandy SportsPlex, said “this is definitely a dream come true for Badin.”

“I think even as recently as five years ago the stadium was still just a hope,” Allen said of the $15 million athletic complex which includes the main football and soccer field and a practice and game facility next door, both with synthetic turf.

Students, alumni and Badin fans were decked out in school colors for the sold-out game with many students sporting t-shirts proclaiming “If you build it, they will come” borrowing a famous line from the classic “Field of Dreams” baseball movie.

Among them was Badin senior Avery Niesen who said “this is huge deal for the students.”

“Alumni have been waiting for this for years and this whole campus is packed and the streets around here, it’s crazy. The students are very excited,” said Niesen.

Fellow senior Jay Carmella said he is grateful to be among the first class of students in six decades of his school’s existence to experience a home football game.

“This stadium has been in the talking stage since I was a freshman and I know also way before that. And now it’s amazing to see it all come to reality,” he said.

Matt Kornau, a 1979 Badin grad said such an evening was only a dream when he was in school.

“I thought this would never happen until recently,” he said referring to the last two years of construction of the sports complex.

“This is unbelievable and so well-deserved. It really helps the sense of community. This place is packed and the people here now have a new gathering place where we can meet old friends and new friends.”