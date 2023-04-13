High school drop out worked 44 years at Armco, spent 17 years helping homeless

When people asked Cope why he didn’t retire earlier, he simply told them: “I like it out there.”

Cope, of Middletown, died April 7 at Bickford of Middletown. He was 86.

Cope’s sister-in-law, Nancy Caudill, founded Hope House, a Middletown homeless shelter. He soon started volunteering there until Caudill finally convinced him to take a paid position. For 17 years, he helped with building maintenance, running errands and transporting the homeless to their medical appointments.

“Whatever they needed, he’d do,” Henry said.

He showed similar compassion to strangers, his daughter said.

She remembered one time when her father was approached by someone asking for money in a Middletown restaurant parking lot. She told her father: “You know he will buy drugs with that.”

He didn’t care. He reached into his wallet and handed the man a few dollars.

“It’s on my heart to give to him” was his message to his daughter.

She called him “a selfless, caring man who was the most kind hearted. Everyone loved my dad. He was always there for me and my kids.”

He also was very active in his church, Cincinnati Primitive Baptist, his daughter said.

Besides a daughter, he’s survived by three sons, Chuck (Amy) Cope, Mark (Karen) Cope and Mike Cope; grandchildren, Jessica, Joey, Jeremy, Karla, Lacy, Myriah, Michael, Adam, Emily and Sam; and 24 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Peggy Cope; son-in-law, Jerry Jeffries; brothers, Dick, James, Jerry, John, Bing and Tad; and sisters, Wilma Gibson and Marilee O’Connor.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Wilson Schramm Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. with Elder Lasserre Bradley Jr. officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum.