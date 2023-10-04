Here’s what the Hamilton Schools board candidates had to say about why they want to join

The four people seeking the two open spots on the Hamilton City Schools board believe they each have the district’s best interest at heart.

Voters will decide on Nov. 7 — and the four weeks of early voting that starts on Oct. 11 — who will be on the board to guide the nearly 10,000-student school district. Incumbent school board member Shaquila Mathews is seeking a second four-year term on the five-member board, and candidates Cameron Binegar, Dr. Joseph Copas and Robin Szary are seeking their first term.

At Monday’s candidates forum among the four seeking a seat, they addressed questions from their priorities to continuing improved outcomes for the schools to the state’s voucher program. They also were asked, if elected, what could the public see that would reaffirm their decision.

Binegar said the voting public would “see me shake things up,” including seeking policy changes.

“Right away, no more involuntary transfers (of teachers and staff between buildings) without the board knowing,” she said. “This keeps our teachers in our classrooms, administrators aren’t switching every other year, and this way, parents can trust us.”

Binegar also called for a residency requirement for the school district’s superintendent.

“Those are our tax dollars paying him,” she said. “If he or she is going to run the district, they need to live where these kids and these families are, and everything happens.”

Copas said one of his biggest concerns is the apparent lack of trust between staff and schools and the administration on Dayton Street.

“One thing I would push the board to do is to establish a policy where twice a month a board member and an administrator would visit each school. That way each school would be visited at least on annual basis; give the staff at that school an opportunity to voice whatever concerns they have,” he said. “Hopefully, that will go a long way to building the trust between those two levels.”

He would also evaluate the administrative structure, believing the administration “appears to be too top-heavy,” ensuring school district administrative positions “are absolutely necessary and are benefiting our district.”

Lastly, something he called “absolutely critical,” is to look at the pay scale for aids in special education as they are some of the lowest paid in the district and help instruct “the most challenging students. I believe they are grossly understaffed and grossly underpaid.”

Mathews said she will continue the work she’s done in her first four years in a second four-year term, which is continuing to support educators and staff and our students, and the improvements seen over the last five years.

She said while the district is happy with its recent state report card, “We know we can always do better. We know there’s always room for improvement. We know we have to continue to make gains every single day to be the best district we can be to educate our kids. In the words of Kobe Bryant, ‘The work’s not done.’”

Szary said there is a need for change in the district, and that’s what she’ll advocate.

“We have teachers who are very unhappy, especially with moves made. Curriculum needs to change. We need processes put into place,” she said. We need to be a voice for the teachers, but not just teachers, but staff, parents, students. They all need someone to be a voice, and I think I’m a good voice for that because I encompass that. I was an educator, I was in instruction, and I’m a parent.”

Monday’s forum was hosted by the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce with support from TVHamilton and the Miami Downtown Hamilton. The three organizations will partner again on Monday with the forum featuring the four Hamilton City Council candidates. There are three seats up for election, and features three incumbents seeking re-election.

Next up: City Council

What: Hamilton City Council candidates forum

When: 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9

Where: Miami Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St.