journal-news logo
X

Here’s how Butler County residents can tested for COVID-19 for free

News
By Avery Kreemer
40 minutes ago
Drive thru set for Thursday in Hamilton.

HAMILTON — Butler County residents can grab free COVID-19 tests during a drive through at the General Health District’s main office from 4:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

The tests will be proctored, meaning residents will be guided through the test by a professional practitioner via telehealth, which allows the district to produce a documented result that residents can use to prove results for travel, school or work purposes.

The drive through will take place in the parking lot behind the Butler County General Health building at 301 S Third St. In-person testing is offered at the same location from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every weekday.

In Other News
1
Final Liberty Way interchange closing tonight
2
First draft facilities plan wins Lakota board approval
3
2 charged with skimming credit cards from gas pumps
4
Butler County’s 2023 budget balanced, but concerns leaders
5
Family owned Fairfield moving business marks 100 years

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top