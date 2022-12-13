Here’s how Butler County residents can tested for COVID-19 for free

The tests will be proctored, meaning residents will be guided through the test by a professional practitioner via telehealth, which allows the district to produce a documented result that residents can use to prove results for travel, school or work purposes.

The drive through will take place in the parking lot behind the Butler County General Health building at 301 S Third St. In-person testing is offered at the same location from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every weekday.