Hearings continue in coming weeks in Middletown airport data breach case

Ashley Schulte is one of three current or former employees at the Middletown Regional Airport accused in relation to a hacking of the computer system of Start Skydiving. She was told by Middletown Municipal Judge James Sherron that it would be “inappropriate” to proceed with the arraignment on a charge of complicity to unauthorized use of property, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, because Schulte is a former city employee and because of other related lawsuits pending before the city.

Sherron said a visiting judge and prosecutor will need to be appointed and continued Schulte’s to 8:30 a.m. Feb. 5.