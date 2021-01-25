Hearings continue in coming weeks in Middletown airport data breach case

One former city of Middletown employee who appeared for arraignment in Middletown Municipal Court last week had her proceeding continued for two weeks, to Feb. 5.
Ashley Schulte is one of three current or former employees at the Middletown Regional Airport accused in relation to a hacking of the computer system of Start Skydiving. She was told by Middletown Municipal Judge James Sherron that it would be “inappropriate” to proceed with the arraignment on a charge of complicity to unauthorized use of property, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, because Schulte is a former city employee and because of other related lawsuits pending before the city.
Sherron said a visiting judge and prosecutor will need to be appointed and continued Schulte’s to 8:30 a.m. Feb. 5.
Schulte now works for Safe Skies Aviation, the interim fixed-base operator at the airport. She also filed a separate federal lawsuit against the city for unpaid wages and an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint against former airport manager Daniel Dickten.
Also scheduled for arraignment Wednesday was Matthew Eisenbraun, city assistant economic development director, who is accused of failure to report a crime, a second-degree misdemeanor. However, Eisenbraun’s attorney had filed a motion late last week with the court and scheduled a pre-trial conference for 9 a.m. Tuesday on the charge. He is continuing to work in his city position, which includes overseeing the airport.
Dickten is also scheduled for a pre-trial hearing for 9 a.m. on Friday.
Dickten is accused of unauthorized use of property and obstruction of justice, both fourth-degree misdemeanors. He was also charged with two counts of aggravated menacing, both first-degree misdemeanors. This incident is unrelated to the investigation, but Dickten is alleged to have menaced an airport tenant and his wife on July 31. He retired from the city in August.
Middletown police were contacted Sept. 15 by John Hart II of Start Skydiving, who alleged hacking, corporate economic espionage and illegal recordings by city employees at the Middletown Regional Airport.
The investigation was completed Dec. 8 and was reviewed by an outside prosecutor who recommended filing charges. Hart II signed the complaint Dec. 22.